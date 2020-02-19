Walmart Shooting Colorado

Police say a man and woman exchanged gunfire inside a suburban Denver Walmart, panicking shoppers and triggering a swarming police response.

No one was hurt and the woman was taken into custody.

Officers were searching for the man involved in the Tuesday afternoon shooting at the store in Broomfield.

Police say the man and woman knew each other, but they did not know details of the relationship.

Their names weren't immediately released.

A motive had not yet been determined.

Video showed yellow tape blocking entrances, and armed officers walking the roof of the shopping center and questioning people on sidewalks.

