Walk-In antibody testing available in Montrose

If you want to get tested for COVID-19 antibodies, all you have to do is go through the doors at the Montrose County Event Center.

But officials say all the test shows is if you previously had the virus.

Larry Peeters says he wanted to know if he had the virus at some point.

He’s a Chief Clinical Officer at Montrose Memorial hHospital, and got himself an antibody test, which came back negative.

“That’s encouraging to me because it means we had good PPE and infection control practices in the hospital because we’re seeing low numbers from staff and physicians,” Peeters said.

But he says right now there’s lots of hype over antibody testing.

“Everybody wants to know if they had it or not, and I think people wish they had it so they have some immunity to it,” Peeters said.

It costs $75 per test.

“We don’t really have any clinical data supporting one way or another what it means to have antibodies.”

A positive antibody result simply means you previously had covid-19, and there’s antibodies in your blood to fight the virus.

But because Montrose Memorial is running their own lab tests, an advantage of this lab is the results are quick, as early as the next day, not counting the time it takes to mail the results.

The hospital says they’re doing this mainly because of public demand.

“Even if it’s positive, if the results come back and say you have had COVID-19, it does not make you superman,” said Marketing Director Brad Wiersma.

It’s possible you could still get COVID-19 again even if you already have the antibodies in your blood.

“There’s still a lot of research that needs to go into if it can prevent future infections,” Wiersma said.

But patients in Montrose County and the surrounding areas can now get an answer.

“People say, gee, it was late February or early March and I had a tickle in my throat, people are just curious to know if they had it,” Wiersma said.

If you do want to get tested this facility is open 2PM to 5PM Monday through Friday, but its only open this week.

In Mesa County, the health department says more than 900 people have called for an appointment to get an antibody test.

