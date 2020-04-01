WCCC EMT students help make face masks

Different programs and community members are coming together to sew all different types of masks.

The EMT program at Western Colorado Community College is constantly changing the way they make their masks.

They're used for different tasks, depending on what the hospitals, fire departments or other groups need.

Colorado Canyons Hospital gave surgical wrap material, along with a new design, to the EMT program.

Though the hospital still has their regular supplies, these masks are being made as a back up measure.

For those interested in helping make these face mask, you can contact Pam Holder at pholder@coloradomesa.edu

