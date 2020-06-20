Voters say they saw ballots blowing away at elections office

Voters are saying they saw ballots flying around outside of a ballot drop-box near the Elections Clerk and Recorder’s office.

Amanda Polson who is also a part of the Recall Committee, says on Saturday she and her group found a ballot on the ground. She also says other folks have mentioned seeing ballots flying away.

“People’s response to it is really what’s more concerning for us, and that is that there just appears to be a widespread distrust of the clerk,” says Amanda Polson, Recall Committee Coordinator.

“So I went through and I looked at our video, because all these boxes are under 24-hour surveillance, so i reviewed the video and i couldn’t find anything that happened,” says Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters.

Tina Peters says that if voters are not making sure they hear the ballot dropping into the box, it’s possible that it didn’t go in completely and can fall out.

“I think they’re capitalizing on the fact that they are trying to do a recall right now,” Peters says.

But again some say, whether or not it’s Peter’s fault, it’s a matter of trust -- hinting back to February when over 500 ballots were found uncounted.

“And when you can’t trust your elected official, it’s really time for that elected official to go, especially when they’re in a position like elections,” Polson says.

