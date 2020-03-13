Visitor restrictions implemented at St. Mary's

Due to concerns over COVID-19, St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction is implementing visitor restrictions.

There are certain groups that will not be allowed in the hospital.

According to hospital officials, people with respiratory symptoms, like fever, cough, sore throat and body aches are not allowed in the hospital.

Also, children under the age of 18 will be not be permitted to enter the hospital.

Each patient will only be allowed to have two adult visitors.

Officials are also asking that visitors do not bring in gifts from outside the hospital.

