Virus keeps Garfield County from moving to next reopening phase

Along with the night club and bar closure announcement, Governor Polis also announced guidance for the “Protect Our Neighbors” phase, the third and final phase of reopening.

He says each county will have to apply for it.

But Garfield County says they already don't qualify.

They're staying in the “Safer at Home” phase, at least for now.

The state has put in a red, yellow, and green system to measure the

prevalence of virus spread.

They're currently in the red category, the highest.

County health officials say there was a spike in cases over Memorial

Day weekend, and with July 4th coming up there are concerns.

"For Garfield County, that's having 15 cases of covid or fewer in a 14

day period, and currently, the county is currently in that red category, which is considered high, but we've had 35 cases in the past 14 day period," said county official, Carrie Godes.

If counties are approved for the third phase, counties would allow businesses to operate at full capacity or not more than 500 people.

This final phase would remain in effect until there's a vaccine or cure.