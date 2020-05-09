Virtual Pet Adoption

Though folks couldn’t meet pets in-person the shelter says the silver-lining in moving the event online is the physical barriers that have once stood. That includes things like pet transportation and volunteer numbers when the event was hosted at off-site locations.

Many of the animals had been moved to foster homes since more people were staying home, but there are still animals left in the shelter.

That includes pets getting processed in, moving into a foster home, and ones with more intensive medical needs.

With the unpredictable future ahead they plan to hold a virtual adoption at least once a month.

“It’s going to be extremely difficult through the rest of the year, if not longer for us to really gather in a way that allows us to promote pets to a large enough number of people and what’s great about doing these virtual adoption events is that anybody can check and see if there’s an animal they like. Anybody can engage with all of these animals at once," explained Roice-Hurst Humane Society Executive Director.

