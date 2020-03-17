Victims of Sunset Mesa Funeral Home incident react to operators' arrests

On Tuesday the FBI arrested the owner of Sunset Mesa Funeral Home along with her mother.

“After careful and thoughtful review and consideration of the evidence with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, this case was presented to a grand jury and the resulting indictment was unsealed today,” says FBI Special Agent in charge, Dean Phillips.

The indictment alleges director Megan Hess and her mom Shirley Koch illegally sold body parts without the consent of family members.

Some the victims involved say Tuesday’s news has given them some relief.

“I was at the point that I didn’t know if I was ever going to see this day,” says Rick Neuendorf.

“I could not contain my excitement. I called my stepmom and let her know and she was just overjoyed,” says Connie Logan.

The indictment alleges there were many times when Hess and Koch didn't get permission from decedents families to donate their bodies for broker services, and even when the families said no, the two would harvest hundreds of body parts anyways.

Both defendants have been charged with six counts of mail fraud and three counts of illegal transportation of hazardous materials

“In total, Hess and Koch received hundreds of thousands of dollars for cremation services and body sales through this elaborate fraud that went on for nearly a decade,” says U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn.

In the meantime, victims in the case say this is one step closer to closure.

“This is nowhere near the end yet, this is just the start of the process. I’ve got hope again, hope of seeing justice,”says Neuendorf.

To see the full report: CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

