Variance allows Mesa County bars to stay open despite Governor’s orders

It’s a sigh of relief for some workers in Mesa County.

Governor Jared Polis announcing Tuesday that bars in Colorado have to re-close after a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases. But, a current variance exempts Mesa County from that, for now.

One local bar owner saying she’s thankful to be open but is not getting too comfortable.

“I’m still worried about how long are we actually going to get to stay open, if our numbers jump, they can always close us back down,” Owner of Quincy Bar Tia O’Neill says.

Bars that also sell food can stay open as long as they continue to practice social distancing.

“We know that each time that if we don’t maintain certain numbers below a threshold that we could go backwards,” Executive Director MCPH Jeff Kuhr says.

New local numbers show that there’s been an uptick in COVID cases among young adults ages 20 through 29. And officials are asking young people to do their due diligence to protect others, especially with the fourth of July weekend ahead.