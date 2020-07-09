Valley seeing effects of nationwide coin shortage

Another unexpected effect of COVID-19, a nationwide coin shortage.

In June, the Federal Reserve announced that the virus is stalling the circulation of coins, saying that with places like retail shops, banks, and laundromats closed, change doesn't flow like normal. Now it's being felt in the valley by restaurants like Pablo's Pizza, but others say not so much.

“If I need four rolls of quarters and two rolls of pennies, I only get one roll of quarters, and a roll of pennies. And I don't get nickels or dimes at all,” says General Manager of Pablo’s Pizza, Talya Dewey.

"Well we had heard rumors about it, but we personally have not had any problems getting our change orders through the bank that we go through,” says Beki Salazar, owner of Pufferbelly Restaurant.

National Brands have also felt the impacts. Some 7-Eleven locations even have posted on social media asking customers to bring in rolled coins in return for free slurpees.