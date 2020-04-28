VFW deliver care packages to isolated veterans and seniors

Veterans and seniors at high risk during this isolation period are getting messages of hope from a VFW post.

The VFW & Auxiliary Post 3981 have created over 100 goodie bags for isolated veterans. Close to 50 packages have already been delivered to veterans at high mental risk from isolation due to COVID-19. About 85 more are available with the help of the VFW post. The bags include things like food, masks, hand sanitizer, puzzle books, stress balls, and notes of encouragement. organizers say they could also use monetary donations.

“Now that so many things have been canceled here in the valley, even our poppy distribution has been put on hold,” said VFW 3981 treasurer Judi Ladue. “That was a biggie for us. We can always use donations because every penny goes right back to our veterans in the valley.”

Some of the deliveries are as much as an hours drive away. Some gift bags have also been mailed out.