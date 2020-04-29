VA Medical Center prepares medical tents in case of surge of COVID-19 cases

The VA Hospital, like many other facilities, are laying out a plan in case there’s a surge of COVID 19 cases in the valley.

The Grand Junction VA and the Division of Veterans Affairs West are coming together to set up medical tents in preparation for a surge of cases in the valley.

The tents are designed for all types of climates, including extreme cold or heat, also keeping medical equipment and folks inside safe.

“The time to prepare for a potential covid 19 surge is now, we’ve been doing a lot of preparation throughout the facility the past 8 weeks and this is just a continuation of our effort,” says Western Colorado Health Care System Melody Broughman.

The Veterans Memorial Cemetery and Western Region One Source, among others also helped to set up the tents.