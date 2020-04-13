Uptick in PPE litter around Mesa County

Officials are asking people to be mindful of how they're getting rid of used PPE.

Clifton Fire Protection District posted pictures of face masks and gloves littered in grass and sidewalks recently. They say improperly disposing of those things can spread the virus more, and puts those who have to pick the trash up at risk.

“Personally outside the clifton city market, in the parking lot, I did come across some gloves and some masks, so thankfully we carry gloves in our apparatus and were able to collect some of them and put them in a trash bag, and just throw them away,” says Fire Chief Clifton Fire Protection District Charles Balke.

Officials say the proper way to get rid of masks and gloves is the old tried and true way, use a trash can.

