Update on Jordan Cove project

Supporters say it would create hundreds of local jobs.

Environmentalists say fracking is a main cause of global warming.

The Jordan Cove project out of the Piceance Basin has been in the works since 2007 but it's hit another snag.

Congressman Scott Tipton expressed his frustrations in a letter to the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission, after the group chose to delay its vote on the project last week.

Mesa County commissioner Rose Pugliese gave an update today.

"Right now they are continuing to get their right of way, so they can complete the pipeline, to the Jordan Cove site, and then they are going through a concurrent state process, to get all their state permits so that hopefully the federal permits and state ones will be in place at the same time," said Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese.

As of now, there’s still no timeline on when the FERC will make a decision.

