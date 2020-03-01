Unpaid leave means ‘no leave’ for many parents in Colorado

It’s a dilemma faced by countless new parents: The U.S. is one of the only countries on Earth that doesn’t mandate any amount of paid leave for new parents or medical emergencies.

Federal law guarantees workers at companies with more than 50 employees access to 12-weeks of unpaid leave, but only 15 percent of the workforce gets paid benefits.

The calls for reform have only grown louder in recent years.

Eight states and Washington, D.C. now have paid leave laws, including several passed in just the last few years.

In Colorado, it’s a major priority for the Democrats who control state government, though the actual execution is still a topic of intense debate within the party.