Unemployment numbers in Mesa County

New numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor shows that over 6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, leading to over 16 million jobless claims.

In Colorado, over 127,000 people have filed initial unemployment claims, some of those people, residents of Mesa County.

Officials with the Mesa County Workforce Center say between March 7 and March 21, nearly 500 people in Mesa County filed for unemployment.

“But we are preparing for a huge increase in volume when it comes to people who are looking for work or having questions when it’s relating to unemployment,” says Workforce Director Curtis Englehart.

Some of the top industries that are laying people off are food services, social services and art and recreation.