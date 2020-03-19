UHAUL provides storage to students displaced by COVID-19

CMU is one of many college campuses moving the classroom online and as students try to figure out their next move – literally – UHUAL is offering free 30 day storage for those displaced by the virus.

They decided to lend a hand because so many college students are being displaced while trying to figure out their living situation.

"We know that not only is that a large segment of our customer base with students moving at the beginning and end of every semester to college, but right now they certainly are in a tough time." Says Jeff Lockridge, Manager of Media and PR for UHAUL.

If students go to one UHAUL store that doesn't have any available storage, UHAUL will help direct them find additional storage.

