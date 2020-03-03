Deaths reported after tornadoes touch down in Tenn. near downtown Nashville

At least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday in Tennessee, including one that caused damage near downtown Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department reported via Twitter that it has received reports of two fatalities, both from East Nashville.

The National Weather Service says there are also likely multiple injuries along the tornado path.

The NWS reports the storm potentially caused a long-track tornado that began several miles west of Nashville, continued through the city and then areas to the east.

The tornado reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city. A video posted online appeared to show a well-defined tornado in eastern Nashville.

The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter it was responding to reports of about 40 structure collapses around Nashville.

Basement East, a live music venue, in East Nashville was heavily damaged, WTVF reports. Workers say they were able to get into the basement seconds before the building was hit and the roof was ripped off.

A reported gas leak in the Germantown community of Nashville forced an evacuation shortly after the tornado moved through the city. Photos showed dozens of people in the street carrying belongings.

The John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville sustained significant damage to its hangars and power lines, according to its sister airport, the Nashville International Airport (BNA).

BNA itself was not damaged and remains fully operational.

The Metro Nashville Public School district announced schools will be closed Tuesday due to the tornado damage. Election polling sites will be open unless otherwise noted.

Putnam and Wilson counties, both east of Nashville, have reported damage as well. Cookeville and Mt. Juliet were impacted significantly.

The NWS issued two tornado warnings for Putnam County early Tuesday. It said the tornadoes were confirmed on radar.

Thunderstorms in the state are producing lightning, heavy rain and winds up to 50 miles per hour. The tornado watch has been extended until 6 a.m., according to the NWS.

There are no severe thunderstorms or tornado warnings in Middle Tennessee, but storms could become severe again quickly.

