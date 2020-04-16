Two Montrose facilities have an outbreak of COVID-19

The State Health Department is now releasing more information about COVID-19 outbreak at senior homes in the state. Two of them are in Montrose County.

Colorow Care Center in Olathe has been dealing with an outbreak since last week. Six residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with an additional five staff members, and one death has been reported.

In a statement Colorow says systems and protocols have been put in place that comply with CDC guidelines. There are screening procedures of all staff and residents every day, every shift.

"We have provided them with additional guidance. Making sure they are adhering to all CDC precautions surrounding cleaning, sanitation. And also making sure that they have access to those resources"

The San Juan Living Center in Montrose has 13 residents test positive. Two have recovered, while five have passed away. San Juan also confirms five staff members have been tested positive for the virus. Out of the five, two have recovered.

"Public health has been working with both of these centers. They are doing symptom checks, they are testing temperatures. All of the prerequisite and mandatory checks as their employees show up for duty,” says Katie Yergensen, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.

If these facilities were to be understaffed, the county will look to grab staff from other nursing facilities or even ask those with medical backgrounds to volunteer.

Updated numbers by the state will be released every Wednesday.

