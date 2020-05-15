Gov. Polis encourages turning on red lights, moment of silence to honor those lost to COVID-19

The state of Colorado has lost over 1,000 people due to COVID-19. Governor Polis announced in his press conference on Friday afternoon that at 7:00 P.M., he is asking people to pray or have a moment of silence for those that have died due to COVID-19.

With restrictions on gatherings and visitations of those with COVID-19, families haven't been able to visit or have proper funerals or celebrations of life for those that have been lost. At 7:00 P.M., the state capital will be lit up red in honor of the COVID-19 victims as well as many municipal buildings across the state.

"For those that have suffered loss, this is really Colorado coming together to support you in your time of grief," said Gov. Polis. "When we can't come together physically, we're come together on our own with our very powerful moments of silence and prayer to remember the loss that you've had."

The state is encouraging businesses and buildings to turn their lights red if they can. Many police and fire departments will turn their lights on at 7:00 P.M.