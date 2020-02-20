Trump ally Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison

Trump ally Roger Stone has been sentenced to more than three years in prison and fined $20,000 on his convictions for witness tampering and lying to Congress.

Trump ally Roger Stone goes to U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday for sentencing. (Source: CNN)

His sentence Thursday in federal court in Washington immediately set off speculation that President Donald Trump may pardon his longtime loyalist.

Trump said Thursday in Las Vegas that he was going to hold off on acting for now. But Trump says he would love to see Stone exonerated.

The president denounced as a “miscarriage of justice” the initial Justice Department recommendation that Stone receive at least seven years in prison.

Attorney General William Barr backed off that recommendation, prompting four prosecutors to quit Stone’s case.

