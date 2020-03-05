Trump administration to allow more foreign temporary workers

The Trump administration is increasing the number of foreign temporary workers to fill seasonal jobs.

The U.S. has an annual cap of 66,000 visas for foreign workers to work as landscapers, hotel maids, restaurant workers and other seasonal jobs.

But each year the administration can set an additional supplemental quota.

A Department of Homeland Security announcement released Thursday says this year’s supplemental quota will be 35,000. That’s more than twice the number last year and the highest under the Trump administration.

Many American businesses and politicians of both parties have called for an increase amid a tight labor market.

