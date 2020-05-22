Timothy Russman to face 90 days in jail, three year probation

Timothy Russman has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years probation after he was found guilty of tampering with physical evidence.

It’s another sigh of relief for the family of Kyle Free, something they’re calling justice.

“Felt like the court gave him an adequate and proper sentence,” Free’s Father Jonathan Free said.

Timothy Russman was found guilty of tampering with physical evidence in late January.

Kyle Free was reported missing in April of 2018, his body was found buried that December on the Mesa.

“Well I'm a person of faith and I know that all of us are human and we all are subject to make poor choices, and take actions that later we regret.” Jonathan Free said.

Free’s father saying although he feels remorse, he also believes justice should be served. Mentioning that he and others were surprised that Russman wasn’t found guilty for abuse of a corpse as well.

But as the family awaits one last trial for John Eddy, the man who is accused of pulling the trigger that killed Free, they say they hope everyone involved sees “redemption.”

“I’ll pray for him everyday and I do, and I pray that he finds a place where he feels restored,” Jonathan Free said.

