Timberline Bank processes over 650 paycheck protection loans

The Small Business Administration came out with the Paycheck Protection Program on April 3. Within the two week application window, the $350 billion was claimed for small businesses across the United States.

Here locally, all of the applications processed at Timberline Bank were successful. That's over 650 loans approved and over $102 million injected into our community to help save jobs on the Western Slope.

"Our focus is community," said marketing director Sadye Saad. "We are a community bank, we are focused on the community and really and truly what we want to do is help those businesses in this time of uncertainty."

"This is a stressful time for small business out there and they are looking to someone to help with that," Co-CEO Jim Pedersen said. "What everybody knows we need right now is time. To be able to buy these businesses eight more weeks of time to be able to correct and be able to work through this has been really rewarding."

An estimated 32,000 individual jobs on the Western Slope will benefit from these loans and $70 million has already been funded to local businesses.