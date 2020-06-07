Three year old boy from Eagle County missing

The search for Sebastian Castro resumed on Sunday, June 7 at 7:00 a.m., with five teams comprised of first responders and volunteers. The search continues on land and Vail Mountain Rescue resuming river operations.

Four dog teams and multiple UAV (drone) teams will patrol the riverbanks, while land-based teams continue grid-based search efforts, including an extended area downstream into Garfield County.

Please DO NOT fly personal drones in the area, as it will prevent aerial operations from taking place. Additionally, current high water levels have created extremely dangerous conditions in the river and along the riverbank, with numerous hazards identified. Please leave water-based activities to Vail Mountain Rescue professionals.

Sebastian Castro, 3, was reported missing from Eagle Villas apartments on June 5 at about 9:20 p.m.

If you would like to volunteer, please visit Eagle County PIO Facebook page.

If you have information, please contact officials immediately.