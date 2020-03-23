Three local school are vandalized

Mesa county Sheriff's Office has arrested one minor after an alleged vandalism spree.

At around 3 a.m. Monday morning, deputies responded to a report of three juvenile males vandalizing Grand Mesa Middle School.

Deputies located the vehicle the juveniles were driving. As deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, it drove erratically and recklessly exceeding speeds of 90 mph. The vehicle then rolled onto its side and came to a stop on C road.

Two juveniles were taken to the local hospital for treatment, one with serious injuries, and one with minor injuries.

Deputies later found that the juveniles had thrown rocks at windows at two other schools: Thunder Mountain Elementary and Central High School.

The juvenile driver, once medically cleared, was taken to the Department of Youth Corrections. A second juvenile involved is also facing potential charges. The District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine the appropriate charges. The driver also did not have permission to take the vehicle that ultimately crashed.

The total damage is estimated between $4,000- $5,000.

