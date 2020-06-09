Picture Show set to reopen as MCPH plans Phase 3

At the end of this week, Picture Show will open its doors for the first time since March. Meanwhile, public health officials say they are working on Phase 3 of Mesa County’s reopening plan.

Staff at Picture Show say the main way the theater has been making money since it closed is by selling good old fashion popcorn.

“We’ve been amazed by the response from the community with our curbside program,” said Operations Manager, Daniel Vice.

When we asked, management wouldn’t tell us how much money they made doing that or how much money the theater lost during this pandemic.

But on the national level, a separate company, AMC Entertainment lost more than $2 Billion just in the first quarter this year.

“We could have opened earlier, but we wanted to make sure every procedure was in place to keep guests safe,” Vice said.

That could have a financial impact, because each auditorium in the building is only allowed up to 50% of capacity.

For now, it seems they are the only movie theater opening this week in

Mesa County; we tried reaching out to Regal Cinemas but got no response, and all their show times through June are blocked out online...you can’t buy tickets.

“They had to go through the same application process that everyone else did, I think we only had one theater go through that process,” said

Jeff Kuhr, with Mesa County Public Health.

But MCPH is working on other things too.

“Phase 3 is in the works, what that means is we are not going to put any sort of percentage occupancy numbers forth,” Kuhr said.

And they have joined forces with Delta, and Montrose counties for the Phase 3 application.

“We are asking to open up at a higher level than we are right now, and it would get rid of the 175 number,” Kuhr said.

Picture Show will be showing re-runs when they open late Friday morning, June 12th, at 11:45.