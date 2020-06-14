The Palisade Farmer’s Market opens

From crepes to peaches and handmade face coverings… the Palisade Farmer’s market offered a variety of products at their opening.

This year, they decided not to allow to dogs inside the venue.

The reason being to keep traffic flowing and maintain social distancing.

30 vendors attended the one-way traffic flow event.

Vendors were required to wear a mask and customers were encouraged to do the same.

The market collaborated with the Grand Junction and Fruita Farmer’s Markets and the Mesa County Health Department to ensure a healthy environment.

“I’ve just noticed that people seem to be more more leery of coming in--more leery of you know, getting close to you or being around you. I’ve noticed that, but a lot of people are the same as they were before—they’re just friendly,” says Linda Mulleady, owner of Coolstitch.

Customers and vendors are also given the opportunity buy and sell online through an app.

The market will continue through September 20th.

