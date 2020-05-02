The Lodge at Grand Junction Hosts a "Social Distance Parade"

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT)- The Lodge at Grand Junction Senior Living Facility residents were met with a parade of smiles as family, friends, and first responders drove around the lot to honor the social distancing guidelines all while engaging with the community, and greeting residents.

"It's nice to talk to people because we've been in our rooms for so long since this all started, the virus, I mean," says The Lodge resident Joan Sutton.

The facility encouraged all attendants outside of their vehicle to wear masks and stay 6-feet apart.

