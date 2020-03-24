The Grand Junction Salvation Army seeing an influx of people in need of food assistance

The Salvation Army is seeing an influx of people in need due to Covid-19.

Tuesday morning, the Salvation Army, off of North Avenue and 4th Street, was handing out food for people signed up for the Temporary Food Assistance Program and Senior Program. They say, more people have been coming to the Salvation Army for basic needs since many people are currently out of work due to the coronavirus.

"I just encourage those people, that don't have food, please come down and see us. We have plenty right now. I'm not saying it's great, but it's enough to keep you going for the month," said Terryl Lane, Social Service Director for the Salvation Army.

Those enrolled in the Temporary Food Assistance Program pick up their food once a month, but for this month, the Salvation Army had a drive-up pick up to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.