Swim safety at the Colorado River

As the Colorado River water levels rise and the weather becomes increasingly hotter—river rescue calls also see a peak.

The Grand Junction Fire Department has already seen a few calls this year—ranging from adults and kids getting separated from their groups to people mistakenly calling in capsized boats.

“Yeah, so not only taking into account, where to go, but who you’re with. If you don’t have much experience on the river we highly recommend going with someone with experience, especially for your first couple of times,” says Ben Blehm, captain, Grand Junction Fire Station 1.

Water crafts with paddles and other easily maneuverable devices are the best to use-- inner tubes tend to lack that mobility.

The department stresses that although some people may think the river loops back around, it only flows downhill.

