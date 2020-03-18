Sunshine rides taking precautions and offering new service

A local taxi service is taking some extra steps to make sure riders and drivers are staying healthy.

Sunshine Rides says they are being a bit more proactive to combat the spread of COVID-19. They've given drivers cleaning supplies like wipes and disinfecting spray. They are having drivers disinfect seats, door handles- anything a passenger touches- after every trip made and at the start and end of their shift.

They are now also offering a delivery service for food or groceries to anyone looking to stay home. Users have to request their food order through the store. Then they can contact Sunshine Rides and ask to pick up the order for them and have the driver deliver it to their residence.

"They will have to go through, for example Walmart, and use their app. So they'll basically be putting in a ride but just letting us know that we're going to Walmart to pick up groceries for that specific customer and they'll go to where they have the pick up there, pick up their groceries and bring it to their home," says operations manager, Eddie Calderon.

They are still giving rides 24/7 and are not planning to shut down.

