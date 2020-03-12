Summer camp registration is now open

Though we are just getting to spring, it's not too late to start thinking about summer camp for your kids.

Registration for camps opened Tuesday. With camps filling up so quickly, the city added two additional Little Sunshine Camp locations for this upcoming season.

The STARS Camp will be held again at Bookcliff, East, West and Orchard Mesa Middle School.

The SCORE and TWEEN Camps will be held at Chipeta Elementary school as well.

Summer Camps will start May 26. To sign up for class, you can give the Parks and Rec department a call at 254-3866 or visit gjcity.org/camps.