Summer camp registration coming soon

Summer may still be a ways away, but it's not too early to start thinking about summer camp for your kids.

Parks and Recreation summer camps are gearing up. New this year are two additional Little Sunshine Camp locations: East and West Middle Schools along with Grand River Academy. The STARS Camp will be offered again at Bookcliff, East Middle, Orchard Mesa and West Middle School. The SCORE camp will be held at Chipeta Elementary along with the TWEEN Camp.

"The Little Sunshine's last year was extremely popular. That age, the 5 and 6 year-olds. But our STARS camp has been in the valley for lots of years and is very popular with the community. As well as our SCORE camp, which focuses on athletics, is really popular as well," says recreation supervisor, Emily Krause.

Summer Camp Registration will be open on Tuesday, March 10 and the first day of summer camp will be on May 26. More info can be found at:

