Student graduates from Grand River Academy after facing starvation in Ethiopia

Adopted out of Ethiopia… Sisay Dangler, also known as Aidan, was brought to the United States after having lost his family in the tribal wars.

Today, he graduated from Grand River Academy.

At just 2-years-old he faced starvation.

He was adopted by a family in Fruita but, the match didn't work out--- at 17 years old Dangler had moved out on his own.

He worked full-time and attended school.

"I've had some huge journeys of lots of rejection in my life honestly, but from being a little kid from having nothing, now to having everything honestly,” says Dangler

Now, he is on his way to Grand Canyon University in Arizona on a full-ride scholarship with hopes of becoming a U.S. marshal.

He credits his success to his religion, a supportive teacher and his relationship with his girlfriend.

