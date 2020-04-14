Stocker Stadium track to be replaced earlier

Because of event cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city will be able to replace the track at Stocker Stadium earlier and faster.

The track will close on Monday, April 20 and remain closed until mid to late May while crews put in a new surface. The track was originally put in in 2002 and has shown signs of wear and tear.

Under normal circumstances, the track is used by all District 51 schools and CMU for over 90 events a year in a normal year. For avid walkers and runners who use the track, there are other alternatives to use until it reopens.

“We're asking to be respectful of the surfacing and the construction project,” said Parks Director Mark Mancuso. “We understand the community loves to come out here and utilize the track. You may have to go find an alternative to walking. Grand Junction High School has a rubber track there.”

The track is open Monday-Friday for use by the general public. According to the city, when the project is complete next month it will re-open for public use. The new surface should have a lie span of 12 to 15 years. it'll cost about $340,000 dollars to replace.