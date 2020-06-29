Steady rise in covid-19 cases in Mesa County

We are seeing a steady rise in covid cases in the valley... but that doesn't mean we need to be afraid of our variance being taken away quite yet.

As of today, there are 95 confirmed positive cases and one hospitalization.

This week Mesa County Public Health plan to move up their 50 tests per day to 75.

There is such a thing as being tested too early, it's best to wait about 5 days to get an accurate result after you've been exposed.

"So if we got 150 new cases in a two-week period that would put our current variance in jeopardy,” says Jeff Kuhr, executive director, mesa county public health.

Alternative care facilities are designated by the state and are still in place.

