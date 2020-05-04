State issues protocol for graduations

The Department of Education released guidance on graduation ceremonies that follow safe practices during the COVID-19 pandemic:

- Gatherings larger than 10 are not permitted.

- Vulnerable individuals must remain at home.

- Individuals who are sick must remain at home.

- All participants should be screened for fever and symptoms before entering.

- All participants, including graduates, administrators, guests, or family members, must remain at least six feet apart at all times.

- Mark 6 feet sections to help individuals understand what 6 feet looks like. You can use small flags, tape, balloons, etc. Indicate that people should stand on or by the markers and remain 6 feet from each other.

- To comply with the six-foot spacing, handshaking and hugs should not occur.

- If chairs are provided, they must be disinfected before and after use by school staff using proper protocol.

- All participants must wear cloth face coverings at all times.

- Ceremonies must be held outside.

- Inside ceremonies cannot occur.

- Diplomas, awards, medals, programs, etc. must not be handed out.

- Sharing or exchanging materials of any kind poses an increased risk for transmission/spread of COVID-19 and must not occur. (Throwing graduation caps, "Sign-in" practices, gifts, flowers, etc).

