St. Mary's hospital thanks the community

Saint Mary’s Hospital has been working long hours to help those in need during COVID-19. An on Friday, they wanted to say thank you.

Nurses, doctors and staff would like to thank the community for helping them getting through this tough time. It all started with local churches who made masks. Others helped by dropping off hot meals or driving by to cheer them on or making signs. Saint Mary’s wants you to know it means a lot.

“They get towards the end of their shift, they’re tired, they’re worn out. Literally we had nurses break down and cry and just say thank you. It was really touching. That kind of outpouring of support and from our community, it was just really touching. And we wanted to say thank you,” says Bryan Johnson, President of St. Mary’s Medical Center

The hospital says they are well stocked on masks for now but will reach out if a second wave of COVID were to happen.

For the full video you can visit St. Mary's Facebook page.

