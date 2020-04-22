St. Mary's celebrates volunteer appreciation week

St. Mary's is celebrating their volunteers with a drive-thru where they pick up gift bags.

They have over 200 volunteers, but because of COVID 19, they couldn't celebrate the way they normally do.

The Volunteers have been off duty since March when the virus began to spread more.

They picked up bags full of toilet paper, snacks and playing cards.

"Volunteers are just an incredible group of people, I guess no matter where you volunteer. but St. Mary's volunteers really seem to be dedicated to our mission. they want to help, they try to find other ways to help since they can't be at the hospital," says Manager Volunteer Services, Jeanie Morris.

Volunteers help anywhere from the St. Mary's gift shop, to visiting patients.