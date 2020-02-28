St. Mary's Incident

At 10:10 A.M., on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, a 911 called came from an individual stating that they were part of the security staff at St. Mary’s Hospital.

The individual reported there was a possible child abduction taking place in the hospital, and the described suspect was a white female carrying a gray backpack.

Several officers and detectives with the Grand Junction Police Department responded the incident, and quickly secured the entrances to the hospital property to make contact with vehicles and people leaving the area.

Shortly after, officers received information that all children on the labor and delivery floor were safe and accounted for.

Officers and detectives worked with hospital staff to review video and talk to employees to ascertain where the report originated from.

Luckily, it was determined that the person who was described as possibly being involved in the abduction was actually a staff member, and no abduction occurred.

Police cleared the area and resumed normal operations.

