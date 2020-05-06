St. Mary’s COVID-19 patient recovering after 12 days in medically induced coma

“Why did I survive when so many thousands of people have been dying,” St. Mary’s COVID-19 Patient Joe Lenney asked.

It was a fight for his life.

What started off as body aches, chills and exhaustion, left Joe Lenney in a medically induced coma for 12 days, in a battle with COVID 19.

“It was an emotional time for me, sort of like this life or death moment that I’m just not prepared for,” Lenney said.

Lenny and his partner Martha were hiking in Basalt when he began to feel sick, his memory foggy, and almost a complete loss of balance.

“To the point where he couldn’t move from the couch to the chair, without practically collapsing. He wasn’t himself,” said Partner Martha Davis.

Listening to health guidelines, they monitored his symptoms for days, when he didn’t get better, they rushed him to Aspen Valley Hospital. His Oxygen levels were extremely low, which led him to be airlifted to St. Mary’s ICU.

“So he was probably in the worst state you could be at , given again the inability to bring in oxygen because of the inflammatory reaction that he was having in his lung,” says Physician St. Mary’s Medical Center Karyll Gonzalez MD.

He was suffering from Hypoxia, a lack of oxygen. Joe was surviving on a ventilator, doctors placing him on his stomach for up to 16 hours a day in hopes that more oxygen would flow.

“It was the most terrifying period I could possibly imagine, the doctors called and said you need to say your goodbyes,” Lenney said.

After nearly a month in the hospital, he was discharged using a walker to get by. But, he reflects on his first memory after getting out of the ICU, one he wasn’t sure he would ever see again.

“It was in a room, with a view of the mountains with sunlight, blue skies.”

It isn’t clear where Joe may have contacted the virus. Joe expresses his thanks to the nurses and doctors at St. Mary’s who he says helped him to fight for his life.

