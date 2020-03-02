Spay and neuter vouchers being offered to Mesa County pet parents

Mesa County animal services is helping to get all of the county's pets spayed or neutered with procedure vouchers.

A grant from the Animal Assistance Foundation has allowed animal services to distribute spay and neuter vouchers to different animal clinics across the county. Pet parents can go to one of the participating veterinarian clinics to get their furry friend spayed or neutered for just $25. Getting animals spayed or neutered is an effective means of population control and also helps your pet live a longer and healthier life.

"They don't tend to get into fights as often, thereby, get injured. There's also some hormonally induced illnesses that are a lot more prevalent in the unaltered animals. So we really encourage it," said Lisa Armour, Mesa County Animal Services Officer.

Pet owners need to show proof that their pet has the rabies vaccine. If not, it'll have to be administered before the procedure and will not be covered by the voucher. The vouchers will be available now until September 30.

Below is a list of the participating veterinarian clinics:

All Pets Center: 970-241-1976

Animal Birth Control: 970-523-5487

Amigo Animal Clinic: 970-245-0210

Arrowhead Veterinary Hospital: 970-858-8881

CLAWS (feline only): 970-697-1010

Cottonwood Veterinary Hospital: 970-245-0135

Desert Spring Veterinary Services: 970-858-8063

Dr. Jean Fromm, DVM: 970-434-0811

Footprints Animal Hospital: 970-241-4247

Grand View Animal Hospital: 970-523-2060

Orchard Mesa Veterinary Hospital: 970-241-9866

Redlands Pet Clinic: 970-245-4060

VCA Tiara Rado Animal Hospital: 970-243-4007