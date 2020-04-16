Senior volunteers get surprise goody bags

Lending a helping hand in the midst of COVID-19.

"I really enjoy it, I mean we can really use it, so it's just wonderful but they're really there to help us all the time,” says one Foster Grandparent volunteer.

It’s for Senior Companions and Foster Grandparents who work with at-risk kids and help them with reading and writing. But, they can’t do volunteer work, because of the virus.

"But to have us show up to their doorsteps with all this goody stuff, it just hits home that we really do care about them,” says Foster Grandparents and Senior Companion Program Manager Susan Nickles.

Officials are delivering food and supplies to volunteer homes, packed with fresh foods, canned vegetables, and toiletries.

"They miss serving, they miss being out there doing what they love to do. Give them a boost, and to say we're thinking about them and we value them,” Nickles said.

Using money that would typically be used to reimburse volunteers for gas mileage

"It's just, they're family, we really do care about them, all of them,” Nickles said.

And spreading cheer during a time it's needed most.

"I think it makes me appreciate that they still are thinking of us, and they care enough about us to bring us some stuff, and it's really hard not to be at school with the kids, we really miss them quite a bit,” one Foster Grandparent said.

