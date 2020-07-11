Senior send off for Grand Junction High

On Saturday Grand Junction High got to honor their graduates on a proper send off.

Health Sciences, Chemical Engineering, Secondary Education English, Political Science, Culinary School are just a few majors the tigers alum will be studying in the fall. But the class of 2020 didn't think this day would come

"I would have been so disappointed if I didn't get to walk. Every high schoolers' dream to finally cross that stage. All the hard work that I put in, was finally worth it," says graduate, Faith Buckley.

But some graduates weren't able to make the ceremony because they already left for college or left for the service.

"When they said it was happening, I was so disappointed that not everyone would be here and it wouldn't be as big as it could've been," says graduate, Chris Hayes.

The 335 graduates just wanted to be with their senior class. Zoe Warner says she is ready to branch out and meet new people, meet new ideas.