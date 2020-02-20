Senator Michael Bennet holds town hall in Grand Junction

Senator Michael Bennet held a town hall meeting in Grand Junction Thursday.

Dozens of concerned citizens piled into the Colorado Mesa University ballroom Thursday afternoon to hear what the senator had to say. They also voiced their own concerns. Big topics included: climate change, public lands, gun control and getting the younger generation involved in politics.

"Time is wasting for our kids and our grandkids. We need to be tending to their interests in ways that I don't think we have been. So my message was get involved, participate, make sure you vote and I think good things could happen," said Senator Bennet.

Another hot topic at the town hall was the Democratic Race. Senator Bennet says that he is not currently endorsing a candidate.