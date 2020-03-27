Senator Gardner and candidate Hickenlooper weigh-in on stimulus bill

After a failed presidential bid, former governor and Democrat John Hickenlooper is running for the U.S. Senate hoping to unseat current Republican senator Cory Gardner this November.

Both said this plan was long overdue and with the assistance on its way, the hope is to look to the future and how to get people back to work.

President Trump signing a 2 trillion dollar relief plan expected that will send checks to most Americans, expand unemployment coverage and much more.

“I had hoped this bill would have passed days ago,” said Gardner. “It's a shame that it has taken this long. There are people that wanted to score political points instead of try to do work for the American public and that's just wrong."

"This is when we really have to come together and say, alright is it perfect? Maybe it's not perfect but they got it done, they did it fast," Hickenlooper said.

Most adults will receive $1,200 with an additional $500 for each child 16 and under.

"It’s hard to say right now if it's enough,” said Hickenlooper. “It probably isn't enough but I think it might be enough to get us started and to see what the real need is."

"In terms of the recovery assistance, that could be seen sometime in the middle part of April,” Gardner said. “The small business assistance that will allow them to hire people and pay people, right away, that could start in a matter of days. A lot of these changes could take place immediately."

The stimulus checks are the latest attempt at salvaging some normalcy and stopping a potentially catastrophic financial breakdown.

"One thing is we need to make sure we have enough testing capacity,” Hickenlooper said. “When someone thinks they might be infected, they get a test right away. Second, if we have the capacity in most cases to track if someone has come in contact with someone who turns out to be infected. If someone is going to work, they should take their temperature. If they have any kind of sore throat or a cough, they shouldn't go to work."

Gardner's three-point plan was very similar in supplying emergency resources and testing equipment, get immediate relief to the people and making sure the economy can bounce back.

"We will get through this just as we have all of those other challenges but we have to stand united,” said Gardner. “We have to stand together and when we do that, this country will be stronger than it ever has been."

Senator Gardner is working with Governor Polis to make sure they get more ventilators and medical equipment to help meet the needs of the COVID-19 outbreak.