Senator Cory Gardner to self-quarantine after exposure to coronavirus

Senator Cory Gardner will be going into a self-quarantine after coming in contact with a Colorado constituent who tested positive for coronavirus, according to a release from U.S. Senator Garnder’s office on Tuesday.

The constituent was visiting Washington D.C. at the time.

“I was alerted today by the Tri-County Health Department that a Coloradan who visited my Washington office for a constituent meeting has tested positive for coronavirus. While I am not showing any symptoms at this time, I have made the decision to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution with an effective date of March 11th at the recommendation of the Tri-County Health Department. The health and safety of Coloradans and Americans across the nation is my top priority, and I will continue working to make sure Congress provides the resources needed to help combat the spread of COVID-19,” Senator Gardner said in the release.

