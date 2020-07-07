Sen. Gardner visits BLM, USFS facility

Senator Gardner with a full day across the valley; he toured the BLM and US Forest Service air center near Grand Junction Regional on Tuesday.

He talked about how the Great American Outdoors Act will help catch up on the nationwide maintenance backlog on federal public lands, which includes wildland firefighting projects.

If passed, the act would create the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, which has a cap of $1.9 billion dollars for five years.

Gardner says the state has about a half billion dollar need for differed maintenance projects.

"Its also important here at the BLM office, this is the forest service, national parks service, BLM…all the interagency work that gets done here. This past congress, we put into effect, our wildfire borrowing fix," Gardner said.

He says this legislation will help stop borrowing, and focus funds toward fighting wildfires.