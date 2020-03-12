Segway guided tour business set to open in Palisade

A Palisade woman is gearing up to open her new segway tour business.

Tonya Veatch says she fell completely in love with segwaying after a trip to Chicago where she took a tour with one. That's when she decided to open up her very own business, hoping it could provide a fun way to explore what Palisade has to offer. She says Sprockets Segway Guided Tours will now be the first segway tour business to open up on the Western Slope. The tours will explore the River front trail, breweries and wineries and many other Palisade spots. Tonya will be leading the tours herself.

"I'm going to partner with a couple of the restaurants here in town so we can do a date night for the riders. They'll do a tour on the segways and then they'll end up at one of the diners here in the valley," says Veatch.

Tonya says she would eventually like to expand into other areas of the valley, specifically Fruita and Loma. Her Palisade tours will officially start on March 13th. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE